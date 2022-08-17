Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Acushnet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,186. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.89 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after acquiring an additional 133,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after purchasing an additional 228,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

