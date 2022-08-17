adbank (ADB) Market Capitalization Achieves $342,526.92

adbank (ADB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. adbank has a market capitalization of $342,526.92 and $77,589.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,592.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004280 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00129594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00066189 BTC.

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,164,573 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

