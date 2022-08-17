Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

ADIL traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,985. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

