Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 1,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,985. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.