ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Short Interest Update

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 12,960,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get ADT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Down 1.2 %

ADT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 4,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.25 and a beta of 2.01.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ADT’s payout ratio is -350.00%.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.