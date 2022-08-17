Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0769 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of AVIFY stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Advanced Info Service Public has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.32.
About Advanced Info Service Public
