Adya (CVE:ADYA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 3,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Adya Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Adya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.