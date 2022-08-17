AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

