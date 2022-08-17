AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Upgraded by Benchmark to Buy

AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AeroClean Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AERC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. AeroClean Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

Institutional Trading of AeroClean Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

Featured Articles

