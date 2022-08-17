Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 12.8 %

AVTE stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

