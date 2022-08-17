Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 61,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,924,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

