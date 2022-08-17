Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.1154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

