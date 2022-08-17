AGF Investments America Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,278. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $80.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

