AGF Investments America Inc. Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 1.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 242.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.65. 97,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.