AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 54,798 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,798 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.5% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Constellation Brands worth $197,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $249.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,716. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.