AGF Investments Inc. Acquires New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,929 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,267,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.25. 9,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.16 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

