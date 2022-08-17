AGF Investments Inc. Buys 481,546 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 105.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 938,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 481,546 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $101,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $116.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,882. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.43, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

