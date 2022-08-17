AGF Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,031 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Murphy USA worth $59,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

Murphy USA Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUSA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,127. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.24 and a 52 week high of $299.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

