AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,817 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.50% of LPL Financial worth $73,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,046,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,468,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,796,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

LPLA traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.10. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $232.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,878 shares of company stock worth $13,708,035 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

