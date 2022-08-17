AGF Investments Inc. Has $127.47 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,505,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,009 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 1.63% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $127,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 148,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Shares of WH traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

