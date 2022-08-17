AGF Investments Inc. Has $142.47 Million Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Hilton Worldwide worth $142,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 573,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 569,535 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.02. 10,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

