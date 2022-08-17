AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,272,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Marvell Technology worth $91,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,310 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,128. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

