AGF Investments LLC Acquires 52,724 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,724 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 2.0 %

ETRN traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 66,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.