AGF Investments LLC Acquires 996 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $147.21. 11,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

