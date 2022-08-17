AGF Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $35,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 87,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.96. 337,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,469,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $383.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

