AGF Investments LLC Buys 3,126 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,112,000 after buying an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after buying an additional 30,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,827. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

