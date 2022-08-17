AGF Investments LLC Grows Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,186 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,147. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

WEC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.70. 20,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,919. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day moving average is $99.01. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.