AGF Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,116,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,985 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,044,000 after buying an additional 220,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

