AGF Investments LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,291. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.