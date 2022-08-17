AGF Investments LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 2,562.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,522. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

