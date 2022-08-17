AGF Investments LLC Makes New $937,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Rollins by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $12,147,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,206,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,576,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 329,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $12,147,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,206,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,576,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,099,496 shares of company stock worth $78,242,506. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,385. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

