AGF Investments LLC Makes New $962,000 Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Trading Up 0.8 %

WELL traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 28,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,729. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

