Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,652,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,848,000 after acquiring an additional 223,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

A stock opened at $132.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

