Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $132.77, but opened at $140.15. Agilent Technologies shares last traded at $142.44, with a volume of 24,823 shares traded.

The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after buying an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after buying an additional 1,691,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.58.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

