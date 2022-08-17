Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 42361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 60.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Nomura raised shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agora by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after buying an additional 1,779,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 52.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,811,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,170 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,056,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Agora by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,615 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Agora by 95.0% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,908,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 929,824 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.05.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

