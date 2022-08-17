Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.08 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($3.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Agrify updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AGFY stock opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.69. Agrify has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agrify by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agrify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agrify by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Agrify by 808.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 91,763 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its position in Agrify by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGFY has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital cut Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

