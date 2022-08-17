Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

