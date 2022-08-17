AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,563.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

AIM ImmunoTech Price Performance

Shares of AIM stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. State Street Corp increased its position in AIM ImmunoTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

