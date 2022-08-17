Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.21.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.