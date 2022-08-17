Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 17% After Earnings Beat

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 100,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 228,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
