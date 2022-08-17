Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Shares Up 17% After Earnings Beat

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 17% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 100,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 228,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akouos

Akouos Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKUS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Akouos by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,638,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140,020 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Akouos by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 350,045 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the fourth quarter worth $8,884,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Akouos by 109.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 915,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 478,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Articles

