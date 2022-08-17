Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,561. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.80.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,684 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 101.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

