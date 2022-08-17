Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after purchasing an additional 819,223 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after buying an additional 503,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of ALK traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

