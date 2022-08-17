Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 69.99% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after purchasing an additional 515,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albireo Pharma from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

