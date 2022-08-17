Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,448,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $255,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 69.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. 54,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.