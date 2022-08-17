Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $77.78 million and $20.81 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alien Worlds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alien Worlds using one of the exchanges listed above.

