Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $77.78 million and $20.81 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00013513 BTC.
Alien Worlds Coin Profile
Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds.
Buying and Selling Alien Worlds
