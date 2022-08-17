Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Raised to C$67.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

TSE:ATD traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.71. 371,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.35. The company has a market cap of C$61.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.5899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

