Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,876.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegion by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $93.05 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

