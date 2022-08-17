Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Allot Communications updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allot Communications Stock Down 12.7 %

ALLT opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.47.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.