AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Up 4.5%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 3,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 990,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $49,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 66.2% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AlloVir in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

