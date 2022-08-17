Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker Sells 9,895 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 9,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $89,747.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,251,174 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,148.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphatec Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 475,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alphatec by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,633,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 442,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphatec by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,501 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 238,480 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

